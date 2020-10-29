Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Jim Biden, the brother of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, refused to speak with reporters who appeared at his house and tried to question him about his family’s business dealings.

Fox News reporters gathered outside of Jim Biden’s home on the Eastern Shore and asked him questions after he pulled into his driveway. As Biden got out of his truck and walked towards his door, he was asked why his brother was involved “in your China deal.”

“Why did you and Hunter Biden want Joe Biden to meet with Tony [Bobulinski]?” The reporter asked.

“Would you please stop bothering me?” Biden responded. “I don’t want to comment about anything.”

Biden ignored all further questions as he walked inside.

As Joe Biden heads into the final days of the 2020 election, he has been dogged by questions about whether he knew about his son Hunter’s foreign business with China, even after he was no longer vice president. Conservative-leaning media outlets have been in disagreement about whether there’s any truly damaging evidence against the ex-veep, though Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business associate, continues to advance the argument that Biden’s father and Uncle Jim were involved in his dealings.

