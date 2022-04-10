A Yale researcher called out CNN for partisan coverage right on the network’s air during an interview with Brian Stelter.

In an exchange during Sunday’s Reliable Sources, Yale assistant professor Joshua Kalla — who recently conducted a study which paid Fox News viewers to watch CNN — argued that Fox News is not the only network engaging in what he and his study’s co-author call “partisan coverage filtering.”

“Basically, you’re proving what we’ve sensed for a while,” Stelter told Kalla. “Which is, Fox viewers are in the dark about bad news for the GOP.”

“That’s right,” Kalla said, concurring. “Fox and CNN cover different issues, and Fox News predominantly covers issues that make the GOP look good, and make Democrats look bad.”

To that point, it was the type of commentary which could be heard on Reliable Sources just about each and every week. But then, Kalla went off book.

“On the flip side, CNN engages in this partisan coverage filtering as well,” the Yale researcher said.

Kalla cited the network’s coverage — or lack thereof — on the Abraham Accords, the peace agreements between the Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“Fox News covered this really major accomplishment about 15 times more than CNN did,” Kalla said. “We saw how much both networks are encouraging in this partisan coverage filtering. It’s not about one side, it’s about the media writ large.”

Stelter appeared to take umbrage with the slight towards CNN.

“I think you’re engaging in some both sides-ism there, Josh,” Stelter said.

“Not trying to lay out a moral equivalency,” Kalla replied. “It’s not about what an objective standard is. It’s really about how all networks do engage in this. And in order for viewers to get a realistic picture of the world, we need viewers to see all types of information. And unfortunately what we find in the study is that the viewers don’t want to engage in watching all sides.”

