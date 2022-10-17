‘Yes, Thats My Check’: Herschel Walker Confirms Alleged Abortion Check Presented by Kristen Welker Is His

Herschel Walker struggled through questions as he admitted to writing the check that was allegedly used to pay for his ex-girlfriend to get an abortion, though he denied paying for the alleged procedure.

NBC released Kristen Welker’s interview with the Georgia Republican senate candidate on Monday. A solid portion of the conversation delved into the bombshell Walker has faced ever since The Daily Beast broke the story that one of Walker’s ex-girlfriends is accusing him of impregnating her years ago, encouraged her to get an abortion, and compensated her for the procedure, even though he’s now running on a strict anti-abortion platform.

NBC spoke to the woman and reviewed a copy of the $700 check that Walker gave her, plus the receipt she kept from the medical clinic where she had the abortion at his alleged urging. Asked about this, Walker once again denied the accusations, saying, “this is still a lie because she is the mother of my child,” confirming The Daily Beast’s subsequent reporting on his ex-girlfriend.

“So you’re going to send them a check, or somebody give them a check, you know what I’m saying? It’s a lie,” he said.

When Welker showed Walker an image of the check, he denied knowing what it was used for.

“Is that your signature?” Welker asked, to which Walker said, “it could be, but it doesn’t matter whether it’s my signature or not.”

After examining the copy, Walker conceded, “yes, that’s my check.” He maintained, however, that no one could prove that the check was issued to pay for an abortion.

“It’s a lie,” he said. “Prove that I did that. Just to show me things like that does nothing for me.”

Walker also denied accusations of violent tendencies when Welker confronted him over the damaging statements that his son, Christian Walker, has made about his father’s history of domestic violence and serial philandering.

Watch above via NBC.

