Fox News continued its wall-to-wall coverage* of the latest front on the War of Christmas™ which is the arson attack on their “All American Christmas Tree” early Wednesday morning.

In this episode of the attack on Christians sponsored by unsafe cities led by Democratic mayors, Harris Faulkner cited Meghan McCain’s comment in a Daily Mail column that read, “I really don’t think people want to live in a city where even the Christmas trees need bodyguards.”

The motive of the suspected arson remains unclear, but sources at Fox News have told Mediaite that they do not believe this to be a political attack on Fox News. Police said they are looking into mental illness as a factor. That hasn’t kept opinion hosts like Tucker Carlson and Brian Kilmeade calling it a “hate crime.”

“Here are we right now that Christmas gets under attack, the trees, everything?” Faulkner noted to her guest. “It is such a signal, Richard, if they’ll set that tree on fire imagine what they will do to human beings walking around, we’re finding out. The stats are off the charts in New York.”

Democratic strategist Richard Goodstein was asked to opine on the tree attack, and he did not hold back.

“If Fox would put as much energy into decrying the anti-vaxxers — we have 100,000 people dead and one tree destroyed — I don’t think there is a lack of, kind of, symmetry there,” he said, adding “I think that’s where the energy should go.”

“First of all you don’t have your facts straight because many of us talk about being vaxxed, boostered, all of that, within the realm of reporting on the entire subject,” she replied. “We also talk about natural antibodies and all of it.”

Goodstein added “and many don’t” making reference to Fox News hosts that refuse to publicly acknowledge whether they are vaccinated, while fuming at the very question.

“So if you want to point a finger and call somebody anti-vaxx get your facts straight,” Faulkner replied, in reference to her own participation in a Covid Vaccine PSA for Fox News. “Okay. Richard, I’ve known you a long time and it is not personal but you made it personal.”

Following the tense exchange, Faulkner teased a coming segment that appeared to ridicule Dr. Anthony Fauci’s for making a safety advisory, which many would probably note sadly undermined the point she had just made.

Watch above via Fox News.

*Comedic hyperbole. Fox News has cut to commercials throughout the past 24 hours.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com