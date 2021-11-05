‘You’ll Get an Emmy for That One!’ GOP Congressman Heckles Pelosi on House Floor, Gets Into Shouting Match With Democratic Rep.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was heckled as she wrapped her House floor speech on Friday night.

Pelosi spoke as the House continued to debate key legislation that is finally coming up for votes. As of this posting, Democrats are still talking amongst each other and some progressives are planning to vote no over concerns about commitments on the separate Build Back Better spending bill.

In the middle of her speech Pelosi heard laughter and immediately shot back, “Did I hear a laugh from those who added $2 trillion in tax cuts for the richest people in America, 83 percent of it going to the top 1 percent?”

As the Speaker wrapped her comments and urged a yes vote, there were some boos from the Republican side of the aisle, and Congressman Brian Mast (R- FL) shouted “You’ll get an Emmy for that one!”

Minutes later Mast apparently got into a fierce shouting match with Congressman Salud Carbajal (D- CA) over the legislation. Carbajal reportedly called Mast an idiot.

There was also a moment where a bunch of Republicans burst out singing “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye.”

