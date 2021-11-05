Speaker Nancy Pelosi was heckled as she wrapped her House floor speech on Friday night.

Pelosi spoke as the House continued to debate key legislation that is finally coming up for votes. As of this posting, Democrats are still talking amongst each other and some progressives are planning to vote no over concerns about commitments on the separate Build Back Better spending bill.

In the middle of her speech Pelosi heard laughter and immediately shot back, “Did I hear a laugh from those who added $2 trillion in tax cuts for the richest people in America, 83 percent of it going to the top 1 percent?”

As the Speaker wrapped her comments and urged a yes vote, there were some boos from the Republican side of the aisle, and Congressman Brian Mast (R- FL) shouted “You’ll get an Emmy for that one!”

Minutes later Mast apparently got into a fierce shouting match with Congressman Salud Carbajal (D- CA) over the legislation. Carbajal reportedly called Mast an idiot.

During recess, GOP Rep. Brian Mast & Dem Rep. Salud Carbajal have a spat. Mast asks Carbajal to find him any constituent who wants to hire more IRS workers. Carbajal says "Your're an idiot" and walks away. Other Dems start saying "you're out of order" to Mast. Mast: "It's recess" — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) November 6, 2021

Brian Mast just got in a yelling match with Salud Carbajal on the House floor Something about the IRS then Hannity …

Tonight is proving to be something — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 6, 2021

There was also a moment where a bunch of Republicans burst out singing “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye.”

Some Republicans sang "na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye" when recess was announced, a classic House burn using a song from the 1960s — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) November 6, 2021

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com