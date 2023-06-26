‘You’re Being Incredibly Rude’: Karine Jean-Pierre Scolds Reporter Interrupting Press Briefing to Accuse Her of ‘Discrimination’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre threatened to abort her latest press briefing when Today News Africa correspondent Simon Ateba had an outburst over her supposed “discrimination” against him.

The flare-up happened on Monday when Jean-Pierre took the lectern after John Kirby fielded a battery of questions about the Wagner revolt in Russia.

Before taking her own questions, Jean-Pierre referred back to an earlier topic by addressing the online harassment Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui received after she questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s human rights record while he was at the White House last week.

As Jean-Pierre condemned the harassment while affirming the Biden administration’s commitment to the freedom of the press, Ateba was heard speaking over Jean-Pierre, claiming she has “discriminated against me for the past nine months.” This prompted another reporter to demand that Ateba explain “how is she discriminating against you?”

Jean-Pierre attempted to move on, but as the fight continued, she warned that the briefing would end if this kept going.

“You’re being incredibly rude,” Jean-Pierre told Ateba, accusing him talking over his fellow reporters.

Ateba has repeatedly disrupted briefings in the past with his antics in the past. He has also claimed before that the White House is prejudiced against him.

Watch above via NBC.

