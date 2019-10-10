‘You’re Living a Myth’: Gen. Jack Keane Corrects Lou Dobbs After He Claims Trump ‘Victory Over ISIS’

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs was corrected and told he’s living a “myth” on air after he offered an odd defense of President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to cede northern Syria to Turkey.

Dobbs spoke to former army general and Fox News contributor Jack Keane on Wednesday night about America’s priorities in the Middle East following his decision to withdraw from the war-torn region, leaving America’s Kurdish allies to face Turkish forces alone. As Dobbs spoke about the “the cost not to seek victory and a final resolution of every conflict,” he arrived at a…curious exchange with Keane.

Dobbs: “What we can claim now is victory over ISIS, over al Qaeda to this point. We can claim…” Keane: “No we can’t. That’s not true…” Dobbs: “I said we can claim, I didn’t say it was true. And we could’ve claimed, at one point, victory over the Taliban.”

“You’re chasing a myth,” Keane replied. “The only way this actually ends is when we protect ourselves against those who would threaten us. And we’re doing that with a very modest investment, I would suggest.”

When Dobbs said he thinks “it’s time to end” the wars in the Middle East, Keane shot back: “We didn’t start the war Lou but you want us to walk away from it.”

What is the meaning, though, of Dobbs saying “we can claim, I didn’t say it was true”? ? Is there a broader point to acknowledge here? Or did Dobbs take a few leaps of logic and ramble into incoherence?

