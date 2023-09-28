‘You’re Out of Order!’ House Biden Impeachment Hearing Goes Sideways Over Procedural Squabble

The House Oversight Committee’s hearing on President Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry went awry when Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) wound up yelling at each other.

As Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) wrapped up his five minutes of questions, the hearing was about to move on to Rep. Byron Donalds’ (R-FL) time when Goldman intervened to ask for a “point of order.” Comer tried to recognize Donalds before telling Goldman he would “have five minutes” of his own later, but Goldman continued to interject, prompting Comer to shout, “You’re out of order!”

“When your time is, you can introduce something,” Comer told Goldman while the latter insisted that the rules required his point of order to be recognized. As Donalds was promised that the interruption wouldn’t be subtracted from his time, Goldman asked Comer, “Are we not to make points of order on either side?” And he complained about not being allowed to introduce evidence.

Donalds was able to proceed with his questioning, but before the hearing moved on, Comer circled back and recognized Goldman for his point of order.

“I just want to make sure that page 131 of the transcript of the Devon Archer interview is entered into the record.” Goldman said.

“Without objection, so ordered,” Comer permitted.

Watch above via Fox News.

