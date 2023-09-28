Biden Drops Ad Quoting Ron DeSantis Blaming Trump For ‘Inflation That We Have Now’

President Joe Biden dropped a new ad on Thursday morning in support of his reelection bid, repurposing a soundbite from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) attacking former President Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s GOP debate.

During the debate, DeSantis called out Trump for skipping the Fox Business-hosted event at the Reagan Presidential Library.

“And you know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight,” DeSantis said, and then went one step further and blamed Trump for helping to create the inflation the country has suffered in the last few years.

“He owes it to you to defend his record where they added 7.8 trillion to the debt that set the stage for the inflation that we have now,” DeSantis added.

Biden’s ad replayed DeSantis’s words over images of Trump holding wads of cash and ended with, “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.”

The ad was originally shared by Biden’s new campaign account, Biden-Harris HQ, but his official account retweeted it with the caption, “That’s right.”

Watch the ad above.

