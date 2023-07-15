‘You’ve Been Getting Slaughtered’: Bolling Blasts Bob Iger For Trying to Hide Disney’s Woke Politics and Big Losses With Soft CNBC Interview

Newsmax’s Eric Bolling suggests that Disney’s Bob Iger is not being truthful about the company’s fortunes, misleading CNBC viewers in a Friday interview about the state of the business, and hiding his and Disney’s woke political motives.

On the latest episode of Newsmax’s The Balance, the host began with a monologue based on Disney CEO Bob Iger’s interview with CNBC this week, during which the executive said the company doesn’t want to be in culture wars and suggested Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s conservative views inspire hate and violence.

Bolling played a clip from the interview in which Iger claimed emphatically that the company has not suffered any negative consequences as a result of injecting far left politics into its products or its threats to fight Republican laws in the state.

“Disney has lost an astounding $200 billion in market value since it went ultra-woke and picked a fight with Governor Ron DeSantis right here in Florida,” Bolling pointed out in contradiction to Iger’s claims about Disney’s business that CNBC’s David Faber did not challenge.

“Yesterday, Disney CEO Bob Iger was on CNBC trying to stop the bleeding with investors,” said Bolling.” Bob Iger made some wild comments as to what Disney stands for. You won’t believe what he said.”

He played a clip from the interview showing Iger stating that it’s not the company’s goal “to be involved in a culture war.”

“No, really? Really, Bob, CEO of Disney? Saying they don’t want to fight culture wars. That company has bled hundreds of billions of dollars for doing exactly that,” said Bolling.

After another clip, he said the company deliberately went to war, “And you’ve been getting slaughtered ever since. Your stock has plummeted. Your theme park traffic is falling like a rock. And your streaming services, Hulu and Disney Plus, are hemorrhaging money.”

Bolling then circled to the topic, big on social media, about a “woke” version of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs which was first announced by Disney a year ago, but this week got buzz after photos purporting to be from the set circulated. Although the new version of the film referenced by Bolling is real, Disney said the supposed leaked photos are not.

BOLLING: Disney, the Mouse House have, as I’ve pointed out here for months, Disney has lost an astounding $200 billion in market value since it went ultra-woke and picked a fight with Governor Ron DeSantis right here in Florida. But Disney is its own worst enemy. Yesterday, Disney CEO Bob Iger was on CNBC trying to stop the bleeding with investors. Bob Iger made some wild comments as to what Disney stands for. You won’t believe what he said. Watch. IGER (CLIP): I don’t really want to engage in the specifics except to say that it’s not our goal to be involved in a culture war. BOLLING: No, really? Really, Bob, CEO of Disney? Saying they don’t want to fight culture wars. That company has bled hundreds of billions of dollars for doing exactly that. Allow me to refresh your obviously fleeting recollection, Bob. RAVENEAU (CLIP): Our leadership over there has been so welcoming to, like, my like, not at all secret gay agenda. I don’t have to be afraid to, like, let’s have these two characters kiss. Let’s in the background like, I was just wherever I could. Just basically adding queerness to like, the, if you see anything queer in the show… BOLLING: Mm hmm. So you were busted pushing a trans and queer agenda into content you produced for children, and the war was on. And you, Disney, you’ve been getting slaughtered ever since. Your stock has plummeted. Your theme park traffic is falling like a rock. And your streaming services, Hulu and Disney Plus, are hemorrhaging money. Perhaps, just perhaps, you should wave the white flag, declare no mas, throw in the towel. Go woke, go broke, you know? That would make business sense. Disney, on the other hand, under Bob Iger isn’t quitting you, woke mob. Don’t worry. Look what we found. And we just found this. Disney’s classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – should be seven dwarves there. Oh, there they are — Has now been remade. Get this. It’s called Snow White and Her Seven Companions, now. They took six of the dwarves away. There’s only one dwarf now. The other six have been bounced and replaced by quite the diversity crew. I’d say, firing six dwarves, Disney should be sent to media diversity training for being dwarf-ist. I mean, firing all those dwarves? Not cool, Disney. Not cool.

Watch the clip above, via NewsmaxTV.

