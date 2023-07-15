Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Republicans Are Being ‘Fooled’ Into Liking RFK Jr. By His Anti-Vax Rhetoric

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told a conservative audience at the Turning Point Action Conference on Saturday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was fooling Republicans with his ant-vaccine rhetoric.

The GOP firebrand joined Right Side Broadcasting at the conservative conference in West Palm Beach, Florida where she discussed her thoughts on the upcoming Democratic primary.

RFK Jr. in recent months has sympathy from right-wingers for his opinions on the vaccine and his opposition to the Biden administration’s stance on Ukraine and other foreign policy issues. However, Greene reminded the conservative audience on Right Side Broadcasting that he is still a Democrat with “far, far left policies.”

“I agree with Bobby Kennedy on a lot of things. But I tell you what, I think there’s a lot of Republicans that have been fooled by him. He’s not a Republican, everyone. He’s very much a Democrat,” Greene said during an interview at the conference.

“And some of his policies are far, far left. They’re not the policies I want. They should not be the policies that you want. But everyone does like some things about him, like his positions on the COVID 19 vaccines, his position on holding the CIA and other agencies accountable,” she added. “But I think that’s the Democrat Party. I could care less about them.”

RFK Jr. is currently polling at an average of 14% nationally in the Democratic primary, according to Real Clear Politics.

Watch the clip above, via Right Side Broadcasting on Rumble.

