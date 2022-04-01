Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the United States to send more arms to the country amid its ongoing efforts to fend off Russia’s invasion.

In an exclusive interview aired on Friday’s Special Report, with Bret Baier, Zelensky stated through an interpreter, “Our military, our people, our soldiers are stronger than the Russian Federation. But they have a lot more weapons.”

He said the war is still “unequal.”

“Powerful weapons are needed… heavy weapons will give us an opportunity to talk with them at the negotiation table.”

Baier asked, “Do you believe that President Biden wants Ukraine to win, or that Biden and his administration fear Putin’s reaction if Russia loses?”

Zelensky replied that he has faith that the president wants Ukraine to win before again asking for more arms.

“Just give us missiles,” he said. “Give us airplanes. [If] you cannot give us F-18 or F-19 whatever you have, give us the old Soviet planes. That’s all. Get them into my hands. Give me something to defend my country with, my state. And… I believe that the United States, the people of the United States want that.

“But if this process gets longer, continues to be delayed, if we can see that this the process of transferring those weapons is getting slower, then people [will] begin to ask the question, is it really true? Maybe there is some game behind it. I don’t want to believe that some partners of ours are playing games. I don’t know if President Biden is fearing president Putin. I believe that he doesn’t. I want to believe that he doesn’t.”

Watch above via Fox News.

