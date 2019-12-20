Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) went after South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg during Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate — knocking the 37-year-old over his lack of experience compared to the rest of the 2020 field. And on the morning after the skirmish, the Minnesota senator made clear: She regrets nothing.

Appearing on Morning Joe Friday, Klobuchar said that not only did she stand behind her attacks on Buttigieg. “No,” she told Mika Brzezinski when asked she he regretted going after the South Bend mayor), she’d actually been planning to tackle him on the issue for weeks.

“This is a debate, and I think it was done in an appropriate way,” Klobuchar said. “I actually had been waiting to do that since the MSNBC debate the month before — where we went back-and-forth some about that issue.

During Thursday’s debate, Klobuchar jabbed at Buttigieg for losing a 2010 statewide election for treasurer by a significant margin.

“If you want to talk about the capacity to win, try putting together a coalition to bring you back to office with 80% of the vote as a gay dude in Mike Pence’s Indiana,” Buttigieg said.

Klobuchar replied, “If you had won in Indiana, that would be one thing. You tried and you lost by 20 points.”

“[H]e brought up that he had this coalition in Indiana,” Klobuchar said Friday. “I just felt that it was important to also bring up the fact that he had lost that election by a sizable margin when he ran statewide. And I think the voters need to know that because we need to have someone on the top of this ticket who has the best bet of beating Donald Trump.”

