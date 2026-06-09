Morning Joe Crew Mocks Trump for ‘Pretty Clearly’ Falling Asleep at Knicks Game: ‘Not After All That Sleepy Joe Stuff!’

MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew mocked President Donald Trump on Tuesday after viral footage from his NBA Finals courtside appearance on Monday night sparked speculation that the president briefly fell asleep while watching the action.

Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, when the New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs.

His appearance drew attention both inside and outside the arena, with heightened security measures, causing disruptions around the venue, and fans loudly booing when he appeared on the arena’s jumbotron.

During Tuesday’s show, however, co-host Jonathan Lemire referenced the reception Trump received at the game before turning to video clips that circulated widely online during the second half.

As Lemire joked about the Knicks’ loss in Trump’s presence, laughing at show notes which underlined there was “no evidence of correlation” between the two, co-host Mika Brzezinski interjected with a different question.

“Did he fall asleep?” she asked.

“There is footage!” Lemire replied. “The New York Post, not exactly a –”

Before he could finish, Brzezinski pushed back in disbelief: “He did not shut down New York and disrupt this game to fall asleep at it.”

Lemire continued: “The New York Post Twitter account has footage of Trump pretty clearly falling asleep sometime in the second half.”

Brzezinski remained playfully skeptical, invoking one of Trump’s longtime political attacks against former President Joe Biden: “No, it can’t be. Not with all that Sleepy Joe stuff. I mean, you can’t.”

“Well, he managed to find a way,” Lemire responded.

The clip at the center of the discussion showed Trump seated in a suite alongside Knicks owner James Dolan and his granddaughter, Kai Trump. In the footage, the president appeared largely motionless as play unfolded below, with critics arguing he appeared to be dozing off while supporters dismissed the claims as overblown.

Questions about Trump’s energy and age have surfaced periodically during his second term, with critics pointing to previous similar moments in Cabinet meetings, public briefings, and ceremonial events.

The White House has repeatedly rejected such suggestions.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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