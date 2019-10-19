AOC Slams Zuckerberg at Bernie Rally: Don’t Know About You But I Don’t Want Him Making Decisions Over My Life

Mark Zuckerberg has had a tough week, and Saturday was no exception, when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a sudden swipe at him in the midst of her endorsement and introduction of Sen. Bernie Sanders at their NYC campaign rally.

Ocasio-Cortez was in the crescendo phase of her remarks, arguing for the ownership of society by the working people of America through the means of expansive government when she singled out Zuckerberg.

“The future, and our future, is in public systems, and it’s in publicly owned systems, because we need to take power over our lives again,” said the first term member of congress. “I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Mark Zuckerberg making decisions over my life.”

The obvious dig was with regard to Facebook and its position of authoritative arbiter and dissemination hub of news, topic hot with more than one Democratic candidate and Republican politician. The list of those taking increasingly aggressive positions against Facebook and other tech giants like Google include quite notably Sen. Elizabeth Warren, chief among rivals for Sanders’ specific base within the party and an outspoken critic of Facebook.

Ocasio-Cortez followed up by roping in the Walton family, who own Walmart, whom she said already “make decisions over our lives.”

Walmart, obviously, is the biggest retailer and provides low-cost goods across the United States and the world. It’s the 29th largest publicly traded corporation in the world, and the largest by revenue with sales of $514.4 billion on Forbes’ 2019 list. It is also the largest private employer in the United States.

“What we got is nothing,” said Ocasio-Cortez of the family and company.

“We need a United States that really, truly, and authentically is operated, owned, and decided by working and all people in the United States of America,” she continued. “It is multiracial, multi-gendered, multi-generational, and multi-geographic. We have to come together, not ignoring our differences, but listening to them, prioritizing them, understanding injustice, understanding that we operate in a context where slavery evolved into Jim Crow, involved into mass incarceration, evolved into the realities we have today.”

So take that, uh, Mark Zuckerberg and Walmart.

