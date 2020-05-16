Arizona business owner Larry White, whose been in operation since 1964, told MSNBC reporter Vaughn Hillyard that he’s not reopening his shop until the Covid-19 pandemic is straightened out in an entertaining rant televised on Saturday.

“Man it’s crazy, it’s the worst thing to ever happen in United States,” White told Hillyard. “Only God can straighten this thing up. We’re looking for the doctors, and God to put his hand in this an straighten this thing up, and put us back to where we were before.”

“I’ll tell you one thing, I ain’t going open up until Disneyland open’s up.”

He added, “I’ll be dog-gone if I’m gonna let somebody come here, bring disease, and take it down to my daughter and my grandkids.”

Arizona is among the states beginning to ease some of their quarantine measures after nearly three months in lockdown, while California and New York maintain lockdown guidelines for non-essential businesses. According to the Washington Post, Arizona has over 13,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 resulting in 679 deaths.

