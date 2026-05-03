Al Sharpton did not enjoy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) showing off his impression of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) earlier this week, with the reverend accusing DeSantis of using an “offensive accent” on his MS NOW program on Sunday.

Sharpton added it was just another example of the Republican Party’s “racist rhetoric” on display.

He asked his guest, Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried for her reaction to DeSantis “mocking” Jeffries, which he said coincided with Republicans “dismantling civil rights protections that have been an important part of our democracy for decades now.” Sharpton was referring to the recent 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that race-based gerrymandering violates the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Fried said DeSantis was trying to “dehumanize” Jeffries and “dismantle” human decency.

She continued:

Remember that this has been Desantis’ M.O. You know, just a couple years ago, he got rid of Black history in our school system. Back in 2022, he actually vetoed the the maps from the legislature during the actual redistricting period of time so that he can draw his own maps to dismantle one of our Black elected congressional seats in the panhandle.

So this is what Ron Desantis has consistently been doing. You know, [the] “Stop Woke Act,” the DEI attacks. So I’m not surprised that DeSantis continues to stoop lower and lower and lower when it comes to his rhetoric.

You can judge DeSantis going after Jeffries for yourself via the clip below:

🚨 LMFAO!! Gov. Ron DeSantis just mocked the CRAP out of Hakeem Jeffries, doing an impression of Temu Obama's failed threats to block Florida redistricting "We gon' do MAXIMUM WARFARE against Republicans! Florida Republicans, you F around, you gonna find out!" 😭 "He's like,… pic.twitter.com/LmZf9t6yjJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 30, 2026

As for the landmark Supreme Court ruling from last week, Sharpton was not the only cable news talking head who was upset about it.

MS NOW legal analyst Paul Butler argued the ruling showed the Supreme Court clearly does not “respect” the rights of Black and Brown voters on Saturday night, and CNN star Abby Phillip worried the ruling could“eradicate” political representation for Black Americans and other minority groups in the South.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, celebrated the decision on Wednesday.

The court’s decision voided Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district, with the court’s conservative-leaning justices finding it relied too heavily on race.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the Louisiana district was a “snake” created along racial lines. Justice Samuel Alito agreed, writing the map was an “unconstitutional gerrymander.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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