President Donald Trump demanded that GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ‘get tough and move quickly’ to get back at Democrats for launching the ‘Russia Hoax’ during a Saturday morning Twitter rant.

“Mitch, I love you, but this is 100% true,” Trump said quote tweeting a user advocating for going after Democrats for “Russian collusion hoax.” “Time is running out. Get tough and move quickly, or it will be too late. The Dems are vicious, but got caught. They MUST pay a big price for what they have done to our Country.”

He added, “Don’t let them get away with this!”

There are currently 33 out of 100 Senate seats up for regular election, according to BallotPedia, with Republican controlling 23 seats and Democrats holding 12 seats for the 2020 election. Republicans now maintain a majority in the Senate with 53 seats compared to 45 held by Democrats.

Trump who is also up for reelection, has an approval rating average of 46.4%, according to RealClearPolitics, with former Vice President Joe Biden leading him at 47.7%.

