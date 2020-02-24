Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg was criticized and mocked on Monday after his campaign complained about an “Eat the Rich” sign which was placed outside their offices in Flint, MI.

“Eat the Rich”

Our office in Flint, MI America deserves better. pic.twitter.com/ar5jKPmIJs — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

After Bloomberg’s campaign posted a photo of the sign on Twitter, along with the caption “America deserves better,” social media users were quick to point out that there are currently bigger issues in Flint.

“Is this the most important thing happening in Flint, Michigan?” questioned journalist Yashar Ali.

Is this the most important thing happening in Flint, Michigan? https://t.co/AoGKLQlLUM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 24, 2020

Some users pointed out that Bloomberg financially backed Rick Snyder, the former Republican Governor of Michigan who has been blamed for the Flint water crisis.

Others claimed Bloomberg could have singlehandedly fixed the Flint water situation with less money than he spent on his presidential campaign over the past few months.

Vandalism aside, Bloomberg opening an office in Flint is quite the bold mf’in stroke from a guy who financially backed the guy who oversaw the city’s poisoning. https://t.co/cinayTGjMX pic.twitter.com/9YLs30le0v — Slade (@Slade) February 24, 2020

The gall of this man who financially supported Rick Snyder for governor opening a campaign office in Flint. https://t.co/K88OSgHOGi — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) February 24, 2020

yes it is simply unconscionable that the pissed off people of flint michigan are rejecting a billionaire who supported Rick Snyder and championed stop & frisk https://t.co/QRGlK3cvDB — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) February 24, 2020

Mike Bloomberg could’ve spent the $450 million he dumped into ads for his presidential campaign to instead buy new water pipes for the city of Flint. Yet, here we are. https://t.co/elILDz9NTn — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 24, 2020

Bloomberg’s Campaign: “This is the worst thing to have ever happened in Flint, Michigan, probably.” https://t.co/8LKNsfvMOQ — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 24, 2020

Yes, these poors have far too much power to express themselves — Matt Crowley (@MatthewPCrowley) February 24, 2020

Bloomberg reportedly gave $3 million to Gov. Snyder in 2014.

“For years, state health officials in Michigan have set the official death toll for the Legionnaires’ outbreak amid the Flint water crisis at 12 people,” reported the Washington Post. “But during the roughly year-and-a-half the outbreak spanned, Frontline reporters found that 115 people in Flint died of pneumonia.”

