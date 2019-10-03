One of the great home fields in the NFL will be on display Thursday in Seattle, as the Seahawks are set to host their division rival, the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle enters fresh off a blowout road win over fellow NFC West squad Arizona on Sunday. At 3-1, they are primed for big things in a competitive division. (San Francisco is atop the standings with a 3-0 mark.) Still, in their last home date, the Seahawks — normally tough to beat in their building — got thumped by the Drew Brees-less Saints. They’ll look to restore order in front of what should be a raucous crowd on Thursday night.

In one of the most surprising results of the NFL season thus far, the vaunted Rams defense gave up 55 points in a loss at home last week to Tampa Bay. The defeat was their first of the season, after a 3-0 start. Suddenly, the Rams face the prospect of being in third place in the division should they lose on Thursday. And while there’s plenty of time to get back on top, the Rams surely are thinking about home field in the playoffs as well — and every loss hurts in that regard.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call. You can watch the action via Fubo TV.

