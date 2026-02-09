‘Goofy A**’: Puka Nacua Raked Over the Coals Over Social Media Mockery of Sam Darnold

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua was brutally roasted for mocking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Darnold and the Seahawks took on the New England Patriots in the 2025-26 season finale at Levi’s Stadium. Much of the game was dominated by the two teams’ defenses, with the first touchdown not coming until Darnold connected with tight end AJ Barner for a 16-yard score in the fourth quarter. That touchdown extended the Seahawks’ lead to 19-0 after the extra point, and they’d go on to win the game 29-13.

Before that win was finalized, however, Nacua decided to poke fun at the performance of his NFC North rival. Around 10 p.m. ET, the receiver tweeted Darnold’s name with a lauging emoji.

😂 sam darnold — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) February 9, 2026

Considering Darnold was actually playing in the game while Nacua was simply watching, many took exception to the tweet.

Ain’t you at home. Goofy ass https://t.co/1CFlOFvc9J — Ernest Jones (@ernestjones) February 9, 2026

This guy just kinda sucks, huh? https://t.co/HK903QBzK7 — John Rich (@JohnRichTV) February 9, 2026

You have to tip your cap to this unprecedented speed run of being the most unlikable player in the league. https://t.co/AJwDpXe5Ai — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) February 9, 2026

I’ve grown out of the “talk smack at athletes on social media” stage of my life. I’m firmly in the “people need to have self awareness stage.” https://t.co/5rjRKf8ZLm — Brady Farkas (@RefuseToLosePod) February 9, 2026

The fact that this was sent in the first place baffles me, but that it's still up is truly astounding. Not every thought needs to be tweeted out. https://t.co/30NS1Cyp2z — SeattleRams (@seattlerams_nfl) February 9, 2026

What a loser https://t.co/1zSgyOKg2a — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) February 9, 2026

Is there no one in this man’s life that can convince him to stay off social media? https://t.co/4prmXNYkTQ — The Chad Dukes Show (@chaddukes) February 9, 2026

Making matters worse was the fact that Darnold helped end the Rams’ season two weeks earlier. In the NFC Championship, Darnold threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 31-27 win over Los Angeles.

Nacua has come under increased scrutiny in recent months as a result of his appearance on a livestream with Adin Ross. During the stream, Ross got Nacua to do a dance featuring an anti-Semitic trope. He later apologized for it.

