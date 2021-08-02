MAGA Twitter Celebrates the US Women’s Soccer Team’s Olympic Loss: ‘They’re Still the Champions at Kneeling’

The Make America Great Again crowd on Twitter evidently has little desire to see the United States thrive in women’s soccer.

Following the U.S. women’s soccer team’s 1-0 loss to Canada on Monday in the semifinals of the Olympic tournament, a faction of right-wing Twitter cheered America’s defeat in international competition.

“They’re still the champions at kneeling though, which is the important thing,” Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro wrote.

They're still the champions at kneeling though, which is the important thing pic.twitter.com/80qGBci66p — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 2, 2021

The animus towards the squad from many on the Right stems from the team’s various social justice protests over the past several years. The team did kneel prior to its first game in Tokyo to protest racial injustice — but did not kneel during the National Anthem.

Former President Donald Trump made his feelings about the team known during a speech on July 26.

“Wokeism makes you lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person,” Trump said. “You become warped. You become demented. “The US women’s soccer team is a very good example of what’s going on.”

On Monday, a contingent of the former president’s fans celebrated the U.S. team losing out on their shot at gold:

The U.S. Women's Soccer team got their way: the National Anthem will NOT be played during the Gold Medal Game: Canada 1-U.S. 0#Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics #USAvsCanada #USAvCAN — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) August 2, 2021

The US Women’s Soccer Team went WOKE and now they lost to Canada. That’s what happens when you put political propaganda before sport and hard work. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 2, 2021

Does this mean I can stop hearing about them now? https://t.co/REqxOr8GGa — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) August 2, 2021

I support watching Megan Rapinoe lose. They kneeled. They shouldn’t represent America. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 2, 2021

I’m guessing Canada didn’t kneel for their anthem. https://t.co/w5l3QBwPjE — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 2, 2021

What a hilarious way to start the day 🤣 https://t.co/DpenopsMHE — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) August 2, 2021

The very definition of "ugly Americans;" rude, inconsiderate, disrespectful, bad sportsmanship; every bad stereotype personified. This team sadly set such a bad example that millions of Americans chose not to watch sporting events, and even more root for any other country. — Jim Trakas (@JimTrakas) August 2, 2021

