MAGA Twitter Celebrates the US Women’s Soccer Team’s Olympic Loss: ‘They’re Still the Champions at Kneeling’
The Make America Great Again crowd on Twitter evidently has little desire to see the United States thrive in women’s soccer.
Following the U.S. women’s soccer team’s 1-0 loss to Canada on Monday in the semifinals of the Olympic tournament, a faction of right-wing Twitter cheered America’s defeat in international competition.
“They’re still the champions at kneeling though, which is the important thing,” Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro wrote.
The animus towards the squad from many on the Right stems from the team’s various social justice protests over the past several years. The team did kneel prior to its first game in Tokyo to protest racial injustice — but did not kneel during the National Anthem.
Former President Donald Trump made his feelings about the team known during a speech on July 26.
“Wokeism makes you lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person,” Trump said. “You become warped. You become demented. “The US women’s soccer team is a very good example of what’s going on.”
On Monday, a contingent of the former president’s fans celebrated the U.S. team losing out on their shot at gold:
