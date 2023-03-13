Conservative commentator Mark Levin began Sunday’s edition of his show, Life, Liberty, & Levin with an impassioned monologue in defense of his employer, Fox News, insisting that no other network would allow him to host such a show.

“You know, it’s a great honor for me to come you every Sunday night on this network, Fox News channel, and I want you know something. I could not do this show anywhere else on cable, network TV and so forth because they wouldn’t allow it I’m sure,” began Levin, before explaining how Fox and its leadership had asked him to do a show and accommodated his every request for its format.

Levin said that he has been given complete freedom in what he says during his daily monologues as well as in selecting guests and that the network “treat all the hosts this way, they treat the newsroom this way,” before turning his attention to Fox’s competitors.

This fantastic network, if it didn’t exist, I want you to think about what kind of media you would be receiving day-in and day-out. From Meet the Press, from Good Morning America, from God knows what. It would just be the same thing over and over again. We really do have a competition of ideas here, even among conservatives, even within the newsroom. And that’s a good thing, that’s the way it’s supposed to be. This is a vibrant, vigorous network. Nobody asked me to tell you this, I’ve just decided to say it, and I’m gonna tell you why. Even though we come under attack here, we come under attack from same sources who have lied to you about so much and continue to lie you about so much. They’re basically appendages of the Democrat Party, they’re mouthpieces for the left. There’s simply no question about that. We have all kinds of people here who have all kinds of ideas, and they’re free to express them. And that’s a good thing, it’s called free speech.

Levin went on to blast members of the Democratic Party for their relationships with Louis Farrakhan, the antisemitic leader of the Nation of Islam, as well as the media for not holding those Democrats accountable. He contrasted the coverage of Farrakhan’s meetings with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton with the coverage of Donald Trump’s dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West.

“You are righteous. You understand right from wrong. Most of you had ancestors or relatives who fought in World War II, you understand. And this is why I want to thank Fox, because nowhere else that I know would I able to make a presentation like this,” concluded Levin at the end of his near-15 minute monologue.

While Levin did not directly mention Fox’s ongoing legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems, his comments at the top of Sunday’s show marked one of the first on-air defenses of the network by one of its personalities. Discovery in the case has resulted in the public release of documents and text messages indicating that some personalities at the network entertained Donald Trump’s myriad conspiracy theories around the 2020 election on their shows while dismissing them out-of-hand in private.

Star host Tucker Carlson even suggested that reporter Jacqui Heinrich should be fired for fact-checking Trump, despite his own reservations about the former president’s allegations. Dominion is seeking well over a billion dollars in damages from Fox.

