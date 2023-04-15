Mary Trump TORCHES ‘Fascist White Supremacist Supreme Court’ Who Will Decide Abortion Pill Case

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump tore into the lower courts and the “Christo-fascist white supremacist Supreme Court” who will decide the abortion pill case.

Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. Northern District of Texas ruled last Friday to suspend FDA approval of mifepristone, a drug used to perform medication abortions, effective one week hence in order to allow time for an appeal. The ruling has generated blistering criticism and backlash. The judge was appointed by Trump in 2017.

On Friday’s edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast, Mary Trump ripped the judge her uncle appointed, and the Supreme Court justices he placed on the court to swing the balance in favor of a 6-3 conservative majority, who will decide the case:

The Fifth Circuit. Well, first of all, an activist judge named Matthew. I’m not going to pronounce his name properly, and I should know at this point. Kaczmarek ruled that Mifepristone. Also something I have very difficult time pronouncing I a drug that’s four times safer than penicillin and something like ten times safer than Viagra should be banned across the country, even in states in which abortion is still legal.

So the Fifth Circuit came in kind of to make things, well, definitely not better, if not entirely worse. So basically, they ruled on whether or not Judge Kaczmarek’s ruling can can take effect. And the results of this ruling were mostly bad.

So first of all, good news if a person could stay on the market. However, the Fifth Circuit, in all its infinite wisdom, reinstated a seven year old requirement. That means a patient can only get the drug after three doctor’s visits. For all of you who just have way too much time on your head heads and want to go to the doctor three times for medication, you can currently just go into the pharmacy and buy.

And: You can’t get it by mail anymore. So you have go to the doctor three times before you get a prescription and get it at the pharmacy. I mean, this has nothing to do… And we need to stop pretending that this has anything at all to do with the safety of the drug or the medical efficacy of the drug. This is entirely about punishing the potential users of the drug, and this is entirely about controlling women.

The idea that just judges are making medical decisions for people is beyond the pale. And I, it looks like the drug manufacturer and the Biden administration are both appealing the decision.

The problem, of course, then becomes that the the body to which the decision is being appealed is the Christo-fascist white supremacist Supreme Court. Oh, and they’re also a bunch of misogynists, too.

So the only ray of hope, the only glimmer we have that this might end well, maybe that’s overstating it. Is that these rulings are so bad, so bad that even this illegitimate Supreme Court might reject them.

But then again, I don’t know if you’ve read the Dobbs decision. It’s it’s egregious and they don’t seem to have any problem with egregiousness or overturning precedent or whatever the case may be, as long as they get their way.