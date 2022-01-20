MSNBC Contributor Donna Edwards Runs for Old Congressional Seat

MSNBC contributor Donna Edwards announced on Thursday she is running for her old Congressional seat.

Edwards represented Maryland’s Fourth Congressional District between 2008 and 2017. Her successor, Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, has announced that he won’t run for re-election and instead is running for Maryland Attorney General.

“There’s a point at which you can’t just sit on the sidelines,” Edwards told The Washington Post. “You have to go back in, and I felt like I needed to go back in and fight for the things that are important to this district and to the country, which is why I feel so good about beginning this campaign.”

In addition to Edwards, James Curtis Jr., a Democrat, and Jeff Warner, a Republican, are running for the seat.

“I have a record to run on — a record in the Congress, in the House of Representatives, to run on — and I plan to do that,” said Edwards. “There are some things I worked on in Congress where I was at the vanguard, whether it was on opioids or ending the federal death penalty, or the fight for the $15 minimum wage, back before it was popular.”

Edwards launched a campaign ad on Thursday, highlighting her traveling the country after former president Donald Trump was elected, in addition to her role at MSNBC in contributing to “the national conversation.”

Watch above.

