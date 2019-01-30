Sarah Sanders Rips the White House Press Corps: When I Get on That Podium, I See a Lot of ‘Angry Faces’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders considers many in the White House press corps to be “angry” reporters who are trying to trap her.

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, the press secretary was asked what she sees when she takes the briefing podium.

“This isn’t everybody, and I don’t want to generalize the crowd. But you see a lot of angry faces,” Sanders said. “People that their sole purpose is to find this gotcha moment, to catch you. Their job is not to get information — which is what the briefing is supposed to be. It’s to trip you up. And I think if the briefing loses purpose, and it isn’t a good resource for the American people to get information and answers to real questions, then you do have to wonder if that’s the best form in order to put a message out.”

Sanders, as a result, has briefed far less frequently of late — with one per month becoming the norm, as opposed to the daily sessions of previous administrations. The press secretary, however, did brief this past Monday. But CNN and MSNBC did not carry it live. In her interview with CBN, Sanders hit the two cable networks for snubbing the briefing.

“We had a briefing this week, and they complained and complained and complained that we don’t have them,” Sanders said. “Then we have one, and CNN and MSNBC didn’t even cover it. So, I think that the biggest thing is that they just want to complain and attack this administration and this President. And they don’t want to cover all of the successes because that’s not good for the narrative that they’re trying to drive.”

CNN and MSNBC have carried nearly every briefing of Donald Trump‘s presidency. However, the major cable networks seldom carried press briefings live during previous administrations.

Watch above, via CBN. (The relevant portion of the video begins at approximately the 5:30 mark.)

