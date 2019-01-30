comScore

Lindsey Graham Sends Letter to FBI Head Questioning Tactics of Roger Stone Arrest, Asks if CNN Was Tipped Off

by | Jan 30th, 2019, 6:01 pm

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent FBI Director Christopher Wray a letter with questions about the arrest of Roger Stone.

“While I firmly support law enforcement taking into action threats to officer safety, flight risk, and the need to ensure evidence is preserved,” he wrote, “I am leery that a subject of the Special Counsel’s investigation, who had retained counsel, had publicly stated that he believed that he would at some point be indicted, and was apparently willing to surrender voluntarily, was arrested in a pre-dawn raid at his home.”

He has a number of questions about the tactics of the raid, which he also tweeted out:

The question about CNN is in response to the network capturing exclusive footage of the arrest, which led many to wonder how CNN got the footage in the first place and whether they were tipped off.

When President Donald Trump himself asked “who alerted CNN to be there?”, CNN responded in a statement saying, “CNN’s ability to capture the arrest of Roger Stone was the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events. That’s called journalism.”

