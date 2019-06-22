As President Donald Trump took questions from reporters this morning, he again denied writer E. Jean Carroll‘s allegation of sexual assault against him, and took a few shots at New York Magazine for printing her account.

Carroll has a new book coming out in which she details Trump allegedly sexually assaulting her in disturbing detail.

“I have no idea who this woman is this,” Trump said today. “It is a totally false accusation. I think she was married, as I read, I have no idea who she is, but she was married to an actually nice guy, Johnson, a newscaster.”

When someone pointed out the photo of him with Carroll in the NYMag piece, Trump said, “Standing with my coat on in a line, give me a break. With my back to the camera. I have no idea who she is.”

He invoked the accusations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh to say “you can’t do that for the sake of publicity” before decrying New York Magazine:

“It’s ready to go out of business from what I hear. They’ll do anything they can, but this was about many men and I was one of the many men that she wrote about. It’s a totally false accusation… It’s a disgrace that a magazine like New York, which is one of the reasons it’s failing, people don’t read it anymore so they’re trying to get readership by using me. It’s not good.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

