Thursday’s night session of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial concluded with an utterly comical sequence in which one of the Democratic House impeachment managers desperately grabbed the mic — boxing out the man who has been doing most of the talking over the past two weeks.

House Judiciary chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has undoubtedly been upstaged during the Senate trial by House Intel chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). But Nadler decided that on Thursday night, the last word would be his — no matter how he had to get it.

So after Chief Justice John Roberts set up the closing remarks by asking the night’s final question, Nadler bolted out of his chair and made a mad dash for the podium.

In the process, he cut in front of Schiff — who had gotten up and was en route to the podium himself.

Schiff tried to call out to Nadler to get him to stop — but to no avail.

“Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!” Schiff cried out.

Nadler would not be denied. He began speaking before he’d even reached the microphone.

“Mr. Chief justice, members of the Senate,” said a visibly winded Nadler. “What we’ve just heard from … the president’s counsel is the usual nonsense.”

