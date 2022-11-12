WATCH: Protesters Gather Outside Maricopa Tabulation Center, Declare Hobbs a ‘Cheat’ as Ballots Counted
Protesters began gathering outside a tabulation center in Maricopa County in Arizona. Former President Donald Trump has already cast doubt on the legitimacy of elections in Arizona without proof, something election officials in the state have pushed back on.
Videos and images of the few dozen protesters circulated on social media and networks like CNN on Saturday. Some demonstrators held signs declaring Democrat Katie Hobbs a “cheat” and Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake the rightful winner while ballots are still being counted.
Demonstrators reportedly prayed outside the tabulation center and the crowd began thinning after only a couple hours. Vice News’ Tess Owens reported some saying they still believe Lake can win her election, but if she doesn’t, supporters will be “very angry.”
The Twitter account for Maricopa County addressed concerns about the delayed process on Saturday while protesters were occurring, tweeting, “All legal votes will be counted. Your vote will count equally whether it is reported first, last, or somewhere in between. Thank you for participating.”
They then tweeted similar messages to candidates and “disinformation super spreaders.”
Trump lost it on Arizona election officials after Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) was declared the winner in his Senate race against Republican Blake Masters.
Trump claimed the election, or “electron” and stolen and there needed to be a do over.
“This is a scam and voter fraud, no different than stuffing the ballot boxes. They stole the Electron from Blake Masters. Do Election over again!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Lake also blasted the “slow rolling results” in Arizona, a statement that earned her pushback from election officials.
“It is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are slow rolling it when they’re working 14 to 18 hours. So I really hope this is the end of that now. We can be patient and respect the results when they come out,” Maricopa County Chairman Bill Gates said in response this week.
