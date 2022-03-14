Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is getting attention for sitting down for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, but she’s actually getting attention for standing up and walking out of the interview.

Lake is a former local television host who became a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and played a visible role promoting the post-certified “audit” that was largely derided as a farce.

Though the interview was done a month ago, it recently went viral as it shows Lake walking out of the interview after Liam Bartlett who pressed Lake on whether she agrees with Trump saying all of the rioters from the attack of January 6th, who are currently being held in jail, should be pardoned.

She took particular exception with Bartlett’s reference to Trump as “your man Donald” which he explained as a reference to his endorsement of her campaign. Then went from bad to worse in the interview, as Lake eventually called out Australian “internment” camps over Covid-19 and said that the Second Amendment was the only thing keeping the United States from becoming like Australia.

“That guy is a complete nut,” she could be heard off-camera after she stormed out. “Seriously, a complete insane person.”

Watch above via 60 Minutes Australia.

