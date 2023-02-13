Yamiche Alcindor Announces Exit From PBS’ Washington Week

Reporter Yamiche Alcindor announced on Monday that she is stepping down from her role on the PBS series Washington Week.

In a public statement, the reporter said she will be focusing full time on finishing a memoir, as well her duties as a correspondent with NBC News, a gig she got in 2021 after multiple tense back and forth exchanges with then-President Donald Trump thrust her into the national spotlight.

“After deep thought & some meaningful conversations, I have decided to step away from the moderator role of Washington Week. This move will allow me to focus full time on my commitments to NBC News & to finish my upcoming memoir,” Alcindor wrote.

In followup tweets, she expressed her gratitude for the moderator position and revealed her last day with the show will be February 24.

Thank you to our loyal viewers & supporters of Washington Week. As I step away from the show, I hope to still see you regularly as I report on the big stories & the impact of policy & politics on everyday Americans for NBC News. My last day at Washington Week will be February 24. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 13, 2023

“Thank you to our loyal viewers & supporters of Washington Week. As I step away from the show, I hope to still see you regularly as I report on the big stories & the impact of policy & politics on everyday Americans for NBC News. My last day at Washington Week will be February 24,” she wrote.

Thank you to our loyal viewers & supporters of Washington Week. As I step away from the show, I hope to still see you regularly as I report on the big stories & the impact of policy & politics on everyday Americans for NBC News. My last day at Washington Week will be February 24. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 13, 2023

In one 2020 exchange with Trump on Covid policies, the then-president called her “threatening.” In another viral moment the same year, she asked Trump about a plan for “systematic racism” only to earn a dismissive hand wave and a “you are something” from Trump.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com