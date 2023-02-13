Biden Fires Scandal Plagued, Trump-Appointed Capitol Architect With Bipartisan Support

President Joe Biden fired Brett Blanton, the Trump-appointed Architect of the Capitol, on Monday.

Blanton, who was appointed in 2019 to a ten-year term, has been under fire for weeks for allegedly misusing a government vehicle and impersonating a law enforcement officer, accusations which were detailed in an inspector general report.

The House Administration Committee brought in Blanton to testify in response to the report last week, which ended with both GOP chairman Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) and Democratic ranking member Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY) calling for Blanton’s resignation.

“Can you explain how there have been, at least in the inspector general’s report, times when the vehicle’s been used by members of your family where you’re not in the car? How would you have responded to emergencies in those circumstances?” Morelle asked at the hearing.

“So I’ll have to say that you would have to address that with members of my family,” replied Blanton, who when pressed appeared to blame his 17-year-old daughter.

“Well, you’re not suggesting we bring members — your family — in to testify before us?” replied Morelle, to which Blanton insisted he did not want his family brought before the committee.

The Hill detailed some of the allegations against Blanton, noting:

The inspector general report released in October found that Blanton and his family had misused Architect of the Capitol vehicles intended for home-to-work use as personal vehicles, resulting in nearly $14,000 worth of inappropriate costs. Additionally, Blanton had been improperly identified as an off-duty police officer during an incident in which he chased down a hit-and-run that happened outside his residence.

Blanton denied that he had impersonated an officer, “saying that it was a mistake on the part of Fairfax County Police after Blanton identified himself as a ‘Capitol Police Board Member,’” added The Hill.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also called for Blanton to be removed.

“The Architect of the Capitol, Brett Blanton, no longer has my confidence to continue in his job. He should resign or President Biden should remove him immediately,” McCarthy wrote in a tweet Monday.

