Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, who visits beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper, plans on trolling the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend in Orlando, FL with a plane pulling a “Welcome Insurrectionists!” banner. The plane is slated to fly over CPAC’s hotel, the Hyatt Regency Orlando, between the hours of 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

Uhlfelder whose Super PAC seeking to oust Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), which is called “Remove Ron,” has been quickly fundraising on Twitter ahead of CPAC to get the banner plane into the skies.

While it might be all high flying for Uhlfelder, in the past, conservatives have accused him of hypocrisy due to the fact he has been seen at social justice protests while also encouraging beachgoers to stay home.

On Thursday afternoon, the lawyer confirmed to Mediaite the mission is a go.

“Retweet if you’d like to see a ‘Welcome, Insurrectionists!’ banner fly over CPAC this weekend for Ron DeSantis, Trump, and the rest of the GQP to see,” Uhlfelder tweeted on Monday via the “Remove Ron” Twitter account.

CPAC communications director Ian Walters didn’t return a request for comment from Mediaite on the matter.

The lawyer has previously taunted former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate where he flew “you pathetic loser” and a “go back to Moscow” banner.

Uhlfelder’s plane buzzing activists aren’t the only trolling that CPAC will face this coming weekend at their Orlando conference. White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes, who hosts “AFPAC,” a white nationalist conference to rival CPAC, will also be seeking to cause a scene at CPAC’s gathering.

White nationalist Nick Fuentes tonight said he will be at CPAC’s hotel on Thursday trolling the event. This could be trouble for CPAC as some “groypers,” many who over the past few weeks online have talked about growing mustaches, plan on making a scene at the conference. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 25, 2021

Yet, while CPAC organizers attempt to distance themselves from Fuentes, at least one of their “participating sponsors” is additionally supporting Fuentes’ “AFPAC” event.

