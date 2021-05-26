The Central Intelligence Agency is promoting a silver coin that commemorates “an anticipated (but never realized) Bay of Pigs victory,” which raises a number of questions: 1) when did the CIA get into the commemorative coin racket? and 2) Who the hell thought it was a good idea to commemorate failed missions?

The answer to the first question, fortunately, is nobody. The coin promoted by the CIA’s official Twitter feed is not the sort of coin one can buy as a keepsake, but rather an archived and historic artifact for viewing. According to the promotional tweet, the coin features “an outline of Cuba with a rebel invader advancing past a fallen member of Castro’s military in the foreground.”

This silver coin commemorating an anticipated (but never realized) Bay of Pigs victory features an outline of Cuba with a rebel invader advancing past a fallen member of Castro's military in the foreground.#HISTINT #Museum — CIA (@CIA) May 25, 2021

For those who may not remember, the Bay of Pigs was a failed mission ordered by then-President John F. Kennedy which was designed to overthrow Fidel Castro’s regime in communist Cuba months before the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The fact that the CIA used federal resources to support the promotion of this odd artifact commemorating a “never realized” mission (also known as a failed coup attempt) did not go unnoticed by many of the brightest minds on the social media platform, some of which are featured below for your reading pleasure. To wit:

What is this, a participation trophy? Back in the old days, you only got applauded for a coup if it succeeded. https://t.co/R41026BmG5 — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) May 25, 2021

truly I'd read a profile of the CIAs social team what is the strategy here https://t.co/3LzgblmvH2 — Astead (@AsteadWesley) May 25, 2021

Interesting.

Is there one for Afghanistan? — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 25, 2021

This is 1,000 times funnier and more pathetic than their woke videos. I've spent the day trying to identify a possible rationale for this and came up empty: Look at our coin where we fantasized what our coup in Cuba would look like: but instead suffered humiliating defeat.😰 https://t.co/UCcoGaFHWv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 25, 2021

"but never realized" is an weird way to put it https://t.co/YDEcgrEMFy — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) May 25, 2021

CIA posting an L https://t.co/Vm6J42t6fQ — Emanuel Maiberg (@emanuelmaiberg) May 25, 2021

I also sometimes own myself in twitter posts. https://t.co/8uFpzPXij9 — 𝙅𝘼𝙈𝙀𝙎 𝙈𝘾𝙇𝙀𝙊𝘿 (@jamespmcleod) May 25, 2021

Sounds like the Tottenham Hotspur 'All or Nothing' documentary https://t.co/tKjIfKyCIy — Newsquawk (@Newsquawk) May 25, 2021

(North London is Red!)

