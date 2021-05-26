comScore CIA Coin Commemorating Bay of Pigs Gets Ridiculed by Twitter

CIA Ridiculed for Coin Commemorating ‘Never Realized’ Bay of Pigs Victory: ‘What is This, a Participation Trophy?’

By Colby HallMay 26th, 2021, 8:54 am
 

CIA's Bay of Pigs Coin

The Central Intelligence Agency is promoting a silver coin that commemorates “an anticipated (but never realized) Bay of Pigs victory,” which raises a number of questions: 1) when did the CIA get into the commemorative coin racket? and 2) Who the hell thought it was a good idea to commemorate failed missions?

The answer to the first question, fortunately, is nobody. The coin promoted by the CIA’s official Twitter feed is not the sort of coin one can buy as a keepsake, but rather an archived and historic artifact for viewing. According to the promotional tweet, the coin features “an outline of Cuba with a rebel invader advancing past a fallen member of Castro’s military in the foreground.”

For those who may not remember, the Bay of Pigs was a failed mission ordered by then-President John F. Kennedy which was designed to overthrow Fidel Castro’s regime in communist Cuba months before the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The fact that the CIA used federal resources to support the promotion of this odd artifact commemorating a “never realized” mission (also known as a failed coup attempt) did not go unnoticed by many of the brightest minds on the social media platform, some of which are featured below for your reading pleasure. To wit:

(North London is Red!)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: