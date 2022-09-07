Dr. Oz Says Incest ‘Not a Big Problem’ As Long as It’s Not With Your First Cousin in Resurfaced Clip

An unearthed clip of Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) shows that the aspiring Pennsylvania senator once offered some…unusual thoughts about how incest is “not a big problem” so long as it happens outside of one’s immediate family.

Jezebel dug up an interview Oz gave to The Breakfast Club back in 2014, wherein Angela Yee asked Oz for his response to a listener’s question about carrying on an incestuous relationship.

“I can’t stop smashing my cousin,” Yee said as she read the question. She proceeded to make it clear — to everyone’s amusement — that “smashing” did mean sleeping with someone in this case.

Going back to the question, Yee said,”‘I can’t stop smashing my cousin. We hooked up at a young age, and now in our 20s, she still wants it. No matter how much I want to stop, I always give it to her. Help me.’ What advice would you give that person?”

Here’s what happened next:

Oz: If you’re more than a first cousin away, it’s not a big problem. Yee: Okay, so second cousin is fine to smash. Charlamagne: Ha ha! You know, it’s so funny, ’cause I knew that. DJ Envy: How did you know that? Charlamagne: Cause I’m from the country! Third cousins? It’s all good! Oz: Yeah. It’s fine.

Oz went on with a basic explainer about how most people “naturally crave people who are not so like us” for the sake of maintaining genetic diversity.

“If I had one gene for, let’s say, hemophilia,” he explained, “I don’t want to marry a cousin who has the same hemophilia gene because the chance of our child having both those genes is much higher. But for the vast majority of problems, that’s not an issue.”

“That’s why children, girls don’t like their fathers’ smell,” he continued. “Their pheromones will actually repel their daughters because they’re not supposed to be together. My daughters hate my smell.”

“Well, maybe you just smell,” Yee chimed in, which Oz countered with, “My wife says she likes the smell.”

The interview resurfaces as Oz’s Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, has made a point of differentiating himself from his rival. Fetterman recently rebuked Oz for declaring abortion is murder, and he made it clear he does not approve of Oz’s incest take.

Yet another issue where Oz and I disagree https://t.co/g2Veh2R5Cr — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 6, 2022

Listen above (start at 13:20)

