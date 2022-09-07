Former President Donald Trump appeared to exploit the attention he’s received amid a classified document investigation to boast about his physical health.

Amid the ongoing legal battles following a search and seizure of his Mar-a-Lago home and reports of highly classified documents found in an insecure storage room, Trump has occasionally taken to his social media platform TruthSocial, to push back on what he feels is a “hoax” or “witch hunt,” depending on the day.

His position is rarely a denial of having classified material, which would be a felony offense per a law he signed in 2018. No instead, he paints himself as a victim of what he sees as an unfair and targeted treatment.

On Tuesday, a new Washington Post report that among the 11,000 or so documents retrieved by the FBI from Trump’s Palm Beach manse were highly classified documents revealing the nuclear capabilities of an unnamed country Citing sources close to the documents, Post reporters Devlin Barrett and Carol Leonnig reported:

A document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and private club last month, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring concerns among U.S. intelligence officials about classified material stashed in the Florida property. Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. Only the president, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special access programs, according to people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive details of an ongoing investigation.

This is a potentially big deal. Former Defense Secretary William Cohen, a lifelong Republican, said on Wednesday that he saw it as evidence that Trump is a “clear and present threat to democracy.” So how did Trump reply? By complaining about what else was allegedly seized during the August 8th search.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history, with all the bells and whistles (at least they’ll see that I’m very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!), plus personal Tax Records (Illegal to take), and lawyer/client/privileged information, a definite NO, NO. Days of the Soviet Union!”

A screencap of his post:

Trump is 76 years old and is insisting that he is an “absolutely perfect physical specimen!” because, of course, he did.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com