On a day that William Shatner will officially fly in space on the Blue Origins flight, it seems appropriate to feature his rendition of Elton John’s Rocket Man.

The clip above is legendary as an early viral archived video and comes from a 1978 Saturn Awards performance. The actor who portrayed Captain Kirk, the protagonist of Star Trek, performed the hit song from the ’70s in a unique spoken-word style, complete with tuxedo and cigarette.

What is the Saturn Awards you ask? They are the official awards group of The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films. Or at least that’s what a Google search revealed.

There is a decent chance that you, dear reader, have already watched the amazingly insane, or insanely amazing, clip before. But there is also a chance that, like Captain Kirk in “The Paradise Syndrome” episode of Star Trek, you may have once suffered amnesia, and watching this will feel like a new experience all over again.

Watch above via “FuzzyMemories.TV” on YouTube.

