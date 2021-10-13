WATCH LIVE: Blue Origin Spacecraft Launches William Shatner to Space

Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin, is preparing to reach a new milestone today by launching their second passenger flight mission to space. The liftoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.

The expedition will begin at Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas, approximately 100 miles out of El Paso. The mission will use the same type of New Shepard rocket that propelled Bezos to space months ago, and it will follow similar parameters as the ship flies just above the Karman line before parachuting back to Earth.

The event has drawn a great deal of media fanfare in recent days, not the least reason being the involvement of William Shatner. The 90-year-old actor who famously played the original Captain Kirk in Star Trek will be on the flight, which will make him the oldest person to ever go to space. Shatner will be joined by 3 crewmates: Blue Origin’s vice president Audrey Powers, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata co-founder Glen de Vries.

The launch was delayed on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions in Texas, though it is also being overshadowed by revelations of Blue Origin’s toxic workplace culture. The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, published an article describing an “authoritarian bro culture” from Blue Origin’s management where women were harassed while others at the company were bogged down by dysfunction and low morale.

The article was sourced from “more than 20 current and former Blue Origin employees and industry officials with close ties to the firm,” and it is raising questions about the management of Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith.

Watch above, via NBC.

