Ever since Donald Trump lost the 2020 Election last week, the president’s reelection campaign has been manning the phone lines, taking calls from anyone claiming they witnessed voter suppression or incidents of fraud on Nov. 3. Unfortunately, it’s not going so well for them, and George Conway happens to be part of the reason why.

Trump voter fraud hotline has been drowning in calls from trolls, comedians, and Joe Biden supporters who rang in to mock the president getting canned for re-election. Multiple reports have described how campaign staffers have been bogged down by mockery and false reports, which seems to be a continuation of how TikTok users and online celebrities fooled the Trump campaign months ago with their rally in Tulsa by requesting tickets they never used.

The president’s son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Lara Trump, lashed out at their political opponents in response to the pranks, which have forced the campaign into picking up new phone numbers after previous lines got inundated:

The @DNC is spamming our voter fraud hotline to bog down the thousands of complaints we are receiving! Wonder what they have to hide. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 7, 2020

Another new number 👇🏽 To those who have spammed our other numbers: it’s shameful that you don’t think it’s important to have integrity in our elections. It’s fundamental to our republic. Keep spamming. We will keep changing the number. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ILPJrqG42D — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 7, 2020

While the Trumps might be angry with those spamming their phone lines, if they want to hold someone responsible, they could lay some of the blame on the husband of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

In the past 24 hours, Mr. Conway repeatedly shared the Trump campaign’s numbers on Twitter while subtly egging his supports into making a call:

This is very surprising. I am very surprised that people would call (888) 630-1776 toll-free to do this. People should not call (888) 630-1776 to make fun of @realDonaldTrump and his claims that the election was stolen from him. https://t.co/8X38zdFYEf — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 8, 2020

They’ve had to change the number again because of all the prank calls to their very, very, very, very serious fraud hotline. Please DON’T call this new number. Just to make sure you DON’T call this new number, the new number is (800) 895–4152. Again, DON’T call (800) 895–4152. https://t.co/zQ2OlkmHMR — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 9, 2020

Right. Also, please do not share the number (800) 895–4152, which you shouldn’t call. We don’t want them to have to change the number from (800) 895–4152 to some number other than (800) 895–4152, just because people who shouldn’t call (800) 895–4152 are calling (800) 895–4152. https://t.co/fG3LRftEE1 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 9, 2020

Conway’s colleagues with the Lincoln Project are clearly on board with this endeavor, as evidenced by this tweet from Rick Wilson:

I believe @gtconway3d warned you not to call the Trump voter fraud hotline at 1-888-630-1776. That would be so wrong. In their time of crisis, calling 1-888-630-1776 would distract them from their vital work. So please don’t call 1-888-630-1776. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 8, 2020

As for Conway himself, he has shared numerous videos people posted of themselves on social media as they trolled the Trump campaign:

ok fine i called the trump voter hotline to save our country from antifa pic.twitter.com/s9p6decfW6 — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) November 9, 2020

I called the Trump Voter Suppression hotline :) pic.twitter.com/iM5OgY3NG6 — will deasey 🦃 (@deasey_will) November 6, 2020

Conway also retweeted Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, who recorded himself pranking the campaign at least twice.

Hahaha can hear how exhausted they are already pic.twitter.com/zoa4HiLaEj — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

——

