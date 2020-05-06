comScore

LISTEN: Someone Flushed Their Toilet in the Middle of a Supreme Court Oral Argument

By Ken MeyerMay 6th, 2020, 2:07 pm
Okay. So as long as the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, people will continue to make drastic changes to their daily lives and figure out new ways to do the things they need to do.

The United States Supreme Court is not immune to these strange times, and it led a hilarious moment when a toilet flush was heard in the middle of arguments they were hearing today.

The justices have joined Americans sheltering in place, so SCOTUS has taken the highly unusual step of allowing oral arguments to be conducted via teleconference and live-streamed to the public. Clearly this has some interesting side-effects, for as attorney Roman Martinez laid out his case on Wednesday, a flush was clearly heard from someone patched into the call.

Naturally, this is a very rare occurrence within the highest court in the land, so it drew instant notice across the Internet, and the reactions…well, see for yourself.

Listen above, via CSPAN.

