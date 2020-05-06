Okay. So as long as the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, people will continue to make drastic changes to their daily lives and figure out new ways to do the things they need to do.

The United States Supreme Court is not immune to these strange times, and it led a hilarious moment when a toilet flush was heard in the middle of arguments they were hearing today.

The justices have joined Americans sheltering in place, so SCOTUS has taken the highly unusual step of allowing oral arguments to be conducted via teleconference and live-streamed to the public. Clearly this has some interesting side-effects, for as attorney Roman Martinez laid out his case on Wednesday, a flush was clearly heard from someone patched into the call.

Naturally, this is a very rare occurrence within the highest court in the land, so it drew instant notice across the Internet, and the reactions…well, see for yourself.

Will the court stenographer include this, or will it be stricken from the record? https://t.co/h9m6iCHeEX — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 6, 2020

Please let this make the transcript please oh please oh please https://t.co/uVs7kppnxO — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) May 6, 2020

i have emailed SCOTUS to ask who was not on mute https://t.co/RZNX7FXcIs — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 6, 2020

Straight to the Smithsonian. https://t.co/ioQx8NPEue — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) May 6, 2020

2020, being extremely on brand: https://t.co/UhhEISN9q1 — Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) May 6, 2020

Will be interesting to see if they uphold the precedent set in if it’s yellow let it mellow v. if it’s brown flush it down https://t.co/TjylvcuZT0 — Eddie Vale (@evale72) May 6, 2020

My sources tell me that during SCOTUS telecommunications, the signal to the others in the same political party was 1 flush for agree, 2 flushes..

–

SCOTUS continues to make history.

A participant in oral arguments flushed a toilet during the conference pic.twitter.com/pLXcCODx9a — Larry Gorkin (@LarryGorkin1) May 6, 2020

Listen above, via CSPAN.

