A Chicago-based TV journalist announced over the weekend that a man was arrested after he physically disturbed her in order to profanely interrupt her live shot.

On Saturday night, WGN’s Gaynor Hall delivered a report from Shorewood, IL about the damages that the local area sustained from a recent windstorm. However, as Hall was giving the lead-in for her prepared news package, a man (who was not wearing any protective equipment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic) ran into the shot, grabbed onto Hall and shouted “f*ck her right in the pussy” at the camera.

From there, the station quickly moved into Hall’s package, and they offered an apology to viewers for the bad language. The station assured viewers that Hall was “fine,” but she spoke about her distress from the ordeal while announcing on Facebook that the man was arrested.

“It was not funny,” Hall said to the man. “You violated my personal space. You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?”

Hall also offered appreciation to her fans though as she also told them that she’s alright.

While pranksters might think saying “f*ck her right in the p*ssy” is an amusing way to troll TV live shots, the reality is that it’s a worn-out gag and female reporters like Hall don’t find it funny at all.

Watch above, via VGN.

