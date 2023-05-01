Minnesota Lawmaker Caught on Zoom Casting a Vote Shirtless

Minnesota State Senator Cal Bahr (R) decided to push Casual Friday to the start of the week, seeing as he was sliiiightly underdressed during a Zoom meeting with his fellow state officials.

The Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor streamed a Zoom meeting to YouTube on Monday, and they wound up having a vote on the business of the day. After a “yes” vote from State Rep. Patti Anderson, Bahr was asked for his vote, and that’s when things got…unusual.

The camera switched to Bahr as he voted “yes,” and it showed him shirtless as he seemed like he was still lying in bed. Bahr’s colleagues were also treated to his virtual background, which appeared to be a screenshot from the 1976 “I’m Just a Bill” segment of Schoolhouse Rock.

Bahr’s camera was quickly switched off, and his colleagues maintained their decorum as they continued with the voting. It’s not entirely clear how this happened, though if the Covid-era days of virtual meetings have taught us anything, it’s that you’ve gotta be careful with what you put out on a video call.

Watch above via KMSP-TV.

