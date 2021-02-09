So the coronavirus pandemic is still forcing a lot of people to work from their homes, and that has led to all sorts of challenges and changes to the regular order of society. Of course, we’ve seen loads of hysterical moments along the way as people have tried to adapt, and a Texas court recently had its own moment of hilarity when a lawyer accidentally turned himself into a cat.

Judge Roy Ferguson presided over a Zoom court meeting that took an abrupt turn when he noticed that one of the lawyers, Rod Ponton, had a virtual cat filter over his face. As Ferguson recommended Ponton turn the filter off, the lawyer was flustered — explaining to the judge that he didn’t know how.

“I’ve got my assistant here and she’s trying to remove it but uh…I’m prepared to go forward with it,” Ponton said. “I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

“I can see that,” Ferguson dryly responded.

Vice spoke to Ponton about the hilarious incident, and he explained that he was using his assistant’s computer at the time, and the cat filter was left on. As for Ferguson, he complimented everyone involved on Twitter while advising people to take care and avoid such snafus in the future.

These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around! — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

Watch above, via 394th District Court of Texas.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]