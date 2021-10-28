NYC Mayor de Blasio Explodes Millions of Trekkie Heads By Misidentifying His Star Trek Costume — And BLOWING Prime Directive

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio set his verbal phasers on “stun” with a shocking display of Star Trek ignorance at a press conference, falsely identifying his uniform and making a complete hash out of Starfleet’s Prime Directive.

The shameful display occurred during a lengthy press conference at which the mayor covered a variety of topics, including having a safe Halloween.

As State Senator Kevin Parker completed his presentation on highspeed broadband, de Blasio appeared onscreen sporting a blue Starfleet shirt with a science department badge and command insignia, an obvious tribute to Commander S’chn T’gai Spock — or Mr. Spock to humans, and Dr. Spock to confused Boomers.

But de Blasio told his constituents that the uniform was that of Captain James T. Kirk.

“Halloween is almost here, and it’s time to choose your costume, I’ve chosen mine, I’m this is my homage to Captain Kirk,” de Blasio said, as the death scream of millions of Trekkie minds cried out in unison.

Perhaps de Blasio could be forgiven that lapse, especially since Kirk has been top of mind lately with the voyage of William Shatner into space aboard the starship New Shepard.

But the mayor added insult to injury when, after doling out safety tips for trick-or-treaters, he misidentified Starfleet’s most famous regulation.

“It’s going to be an amazing time and I want to remind everyone of the Prime Directive,” de Blasio said, then fired this photon torpedo: “Live long and prosper… with candy.”

That may be this season’s Amazon Prime Directive, but it bears no resemblance to anything in the Starfleet manual.

When asked about his sartorial mistake, de Blasio told reporters “I always say I’m going to give credit where credit is due to the media. That’s a good catch. I like the blue a lot, but you’re right, it’s historically inaccurate, but I’m still gonna wear it, because now we bought it.”

Fascinating.

Watch above via Mayor Bill de Blasio.

