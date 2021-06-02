comScore Senate Candidate Josh Mandel Mocked Over Mask-Burning Video

Ohio Senate Candidate Josh Mandel Faces Mockery For Burning His Mask in the Name of ‘FREEDOM’

By Ken Meyer
Jun 2nd, 2021
 

Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel is facing ridicule for making a theatrical display of himself burning a face mask.

As a growing percentage of Americans become fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, more and more places are opening themselves up to the public, dropping mask requirements and loosening social distancing rules in the process. To celebrate the relaxed restrictions, Mandel — who is running to replace outgoing Republican Senator Rob Portman — decided to make a spectacle of himself yelling “FREEDOM” on Twitter after filming himself torching a mask at the bottom of a stairwell before dropping it and walking away.

Mandel’s video is literally nothing but a performative political statement, so between that and the fact that mask-burning is a passé and unoriginal stunt by now, many observers were left unimpressed.

