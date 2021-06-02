comScore Twitter Blue Checks Cruelly Mock The End of Trump's New Platform

Twitter Cruelly Mocks The End of Trump’s New Platform Which Was a Blog: ‘Trump Cancels Himself’

By Tommy ChristopherJun 2nd, 2021, 10:42 am
 
President Trump Holds Roundtable With Governors On Reopening Small Businesses

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Political media figures and others cruelly mocked  the news that former President Donald Trump’s new “communications platform” has been shut down forever after only 29 days.

On Wednesday morning, Twitter users began noticing that the blog that was described as a new “communications platform” for Trump appeared to have disappeared, and in short order, that news was confirmed by senior Trump spokesman Jason Miller.

The news drew instant mockery from a variety of celebrities, pundits, and other media figures — including many journalists:

Trump remains banned from all of the most widely-used social media platforms, but his blog was not much of a substitute, traffic-wise. According to one report, the most popular post on the site garnered 16,000 engagements.

