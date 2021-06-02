Twitter Cruelly Mocks The End of Trump’s New Platform Which Was a Blog: ‘Trump Cancels Himself’

Political media figures and others cruelly mocked the news that former President Donald Trump’s new “communications platform” has been shut down forever after only 29 days.

On Wednesday morning, Twitter users began noticing that the blog that was described as a new “communications platform” for Trump appeared to have disappeared, and in short order, that news was confirmed by senior Trump spokesman Jason Miller.

The news drew instant mockery from a variety of celebrities, pundits, and other media figures — including many journalists:

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on”… LOL, imagine relying on this guy to spin your failures https://t.co/hEvi4yeRNL — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 2, 2021

Trump’s blog lasted 29 days https://t.co/GyXB2aZz4a — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) June 2, 2021

It was the best blog, no one had ever seen a blog like it, such a beautiful blog.

Trump blog page shuts down for good https://t.co/yzG9Npzftn — Titus (@TitusNation) June 2, 2021

Area blogger ends little-read blog https://t.co/nDiCFL0qcm — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 2, 2021

Please help me make a list of things that outlasted Trump’s blog. • My goldfish, Steve, when I was seven. • Whatever show Tony Danza last starred in. • This feeling of dread … — DR. SIVA VAIDHYANATHAN🗽🤘🏽 (@sivavaid) June 2, 2021

Lolz. Next he’ll be rolling out a “major presence” on America Online and Myspace. https://t.co/cg2cda3qIE — Dan Fagin (@danfagin) June 2, 2021

Trump cancels himself https://t.co/JQkKafesVO — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) June 2, 2021

Trump’s blog lasted about two Scaramuccis https://t.co/2A93hu97ck — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2021

It had a blog? https://t.co/FHSUnD9k1C — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 2, 2021

Trump remains banned from all of the most widely-used social media platforms, but his blog was not much of a substitute, traffic-wise. According to one report, the most popular post on the site garnered 16,000 engagements.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]