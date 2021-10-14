Reporters Have a Field Day With White House Pool Correspondent’s ‘Pooper’ Typo

No matter how old we get, no matter how sophisticated we sound, we are all children when it comes to easy bathroom humor.

Case in point, on Thursday Politico White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels was the White house pooler for a virtual town hall led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

That’s pooler, spelled with an “L.”

But Daniels accidentally opened the report by saying, “I am your pooper for Vice President Harris’s first event of the day.”

Please take a moment to get the juvenile laughter out of your system.

Good? Good.

Daniels’ colleagues, including some Politico co-workers, engaged in some good-natured ribbing over the unfortunate typo.

This will be the source of so much levity this morning that it’s like a public service — Victoria Chamberlin (@VOBOE) October 14, 2021

An essential dispatch from VP’s pooler today, @EugeneDaniels2 “Hellooooo — I am your pooper for Vice President Harris’s first event of the day.” — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 14, 2021

Well, he *is* tracking the VP’s movements. — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) October 14, 2021

New nickname is Poopsky 💩 — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) October 14, 2021

This has made my entire day https://t.co/Buh7zZXChO — Oriana Pawlyk (@Oriana0214) October 14, 2021

Obviously this is Pool Report #2 https://t.co/rik6wcx1tM — Oblivier Knocks (@OKnox) October 14, 2021

Though one reporter argued it’s technically kind of not entirely incorrect maybe.

Happy Frid—oh right it’s only Thursday.

