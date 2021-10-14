Reporters Have a Field Day With White House Pool Correspondent’s ‘Pooper’ Typo

By Josh FeldmanOct 14th, 2021, 3:05 pm
 
White House

DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

No matter how old we get, no matter how sophisticated we sound, we are all children when it comes to easy bathroom humor.

Case in point, on Thursday Politico White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels was the White house pooler for a virtual town hall led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

That’s pooler, spelled with an “L.”

But Daniels accidentally opened the report by saying, “I am your pooper for Vice President Harris’s first event of the day.”

Please take a moment to get the juvenile laughter out of your system.

Good? Good.

Daniels’ colleagues, including some Politico co-workers, engaged in some good-natured ribbing over the unfortunate typo.

Though one reporter argued it’s technically kind of not entirely incorrect maybe.

Happy Frid—oh right it’s only Thursday.

