A Tennessee lawmaker decided to invoke Adolf Hitler as an example of somebody who pulled themself up by their bootstraps and recovered from destitution.

State Senator Frank Niceley (R) took part in a debate on Wednesday over Senate Bill 1610, a proposal that would make it a felony for people to camp on public property. ABC News’ local affiliate in Chattanooga reports that the bill would give local law enforcement discretion in terms of how officers penalize offenders, though critics argue that the bill would essentially criminalize homelessness.

Niceley spoke in favor of the bill at the hearing, during which, he gave the assembly “a little history lesson on homelessness” by talking about how Hitler was impoverished for years before he rose to prominence.

In 1910, Hitler decided to live on the streets for a while. So, for two years, Hitler lived on the streets and practiced his oratory and body language and how to connect with the masses and then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books. So, for a lot of these people, it’s not a dead end. They can come out of this. These homeless camps can have a productive life, or in Hitler’s case, a very unproductive life. I support this bill.

Niceley’s allusion to Hitler’s “unproductive life” glosses over the historical details that the Nazi dictator started World War II, killed millions of Jews in a genocidal campaign, and brought Germany to ruin by the time his life came to an end. Footage of Nicely’s comments were posted online by Tennessee State Rep. Gloria Johnson, who made it clear she did not approve.

“TN Senator says Hitler made something of himself after being homeless & you can too,” she said. “I’m going to have to apologize to the universe for this guy.”

