This Bizarre Portrait of Trump Painted in Colonial Era-Garb Evokes Unintended Comparisons to Benedict Arnold

By Ken MeyerDec 30th, 2020, 8:27 am

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a painting of Donald Trump that was entirely meant to glorify the president. The reception online, however, has been less than spectacular.

Weeks after the Arizona GOP called on people to lay down their lives for Trump’s fight against his 2020 election defeat, the organization tweeted a very romanticized picture of Trump in colonial-era war garb and surrounded by patriotic imagery.

Several people saw the Trump portrait in the same light as the notorious Revolutionary War traitor: Benedict Arnold.

A lot more reactions to the painting came from people who are far from impressed by their latest attempt at the deification of Trump:

 

